Rose Day 2026 Special: When Dilip Kumar and Madhubala's love story began with a rose and letter It's February and with it, the Valentine's Week is here. On the occasion of rose day, we are sharing an interesting anecdote related to Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

New Delhi:

Valentine's Week has begun today, on February 7, with Rose Day. No matter the occasion, you'll always find interesting stories related to it in the film industry. But do you know that the rose, which is considered the most beautiful symbol for expressing love, was also the start of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story? Yes! On the occasion of Rose Day 2026, lets revisit a Madhubala and Dilip Kumar's love story that started with the actress being his fan. Then, gradually, she started liking him. This liking and attraction towards each other soon became mutual. Interestingly, this love story began when Dilip Kumar accepted the rose sent by Madhubala.

Madhubala's expression of love

Old Bollywood fans believed that when Madhubala saw Dilip Kumar for the first time, she saw her whole world in him. He was also unmarried and didn't realise that Madhubala had secretly fallen in love with him. One day, someone came to him and said that Madhubala had given him a letter and a packet. Dilip read the letter; it said, 'I am sending you a rose. If you accept my love, keep the rose, otherwise send it back with the same hands.' The Devdas actor kept the flower and this is how a romantic journey began for two of the film industry's finest stars.

Differences arose due to Madhubala's father!

However, this love story did not last. Madhubala and Dilip Kumar first worked together in the 1951 film 'Tarana'. This is where they met. Their closeness grew here. They then went on to make three more films together. The couple had a long affair that lasted about nine years. However, their relationship seemed to be cursed and Dilip Kumar and Madhubala separated. Madhubala's family was not allowing her to participate in outdoor shoots. Her father, Ataullah Khan, had the final say. Allegedly, Madhubala's father also disapproved of her relationship with Dilip Kumar. It is believed that Ataullah Khan was the reason for their separation.

Dilip Kumar's words for Madhubala

However, Madhubala's sister, Madhur Bhushan, stated in an interview with Filmfare that the reason for their separation was a court case. A film titled 'Naya Daur' was being made. Madhubala's father demanded a change in the shooting location, which BR Chopra refused. The matter went to court. There, Dilip Kumar sided with BR Chopra. This broke Madhubala's heart and distance grew between them. The shooting of the film 'Mughal-e-Azam' had already begun. It is said that they didn't even speak to each other on set. However, what was visible between them in this film was not mere acting; it was their love.

Regarding Madhubala, Dilip Kumar had said, 'I will always love her.' On February 23, 1969, Madhubala passed away at the young age of 36 due to a heart ailment and Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021.

