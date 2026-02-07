Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: From Khichdi to Mirzapur, take a look at Indian shows made into movies Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! was released in theatres yesterday and been able to tickle people. On the occasion, let's have a look at Indian shows that were made into movies.

New Delhi:

Indian television and streaming platforms have always been a hub for several narratives that create strong and long-lasting connections with viewers. When a character's name becomes synonymous with pop culture and a dialogue becomes a part of everyday conversation, it is no surprise that a transition from episodic narrative-driven storytelling into feature film format feels like an organic evolution. In recent times, several Indian television shows have tried this and, while relying on their brand recognition and fan base, tried making their mark on the big screen. Although several adaptations have managed to capture the spirit that made their source material popular, others have had to deal with making television humour and lengthy narratives work on a feature film scale.

From family comedy-based sitcoms to hard-hitting OTT crime dramas, this list is a fair representation of how Indian entertainment continues to mix and match between television, streaming and cinema formats.

Khichdi: The Movie

One of the earliest success stories of how a TV show turned into a movie, Khichdi: The Movie introduced the quirky Parekh family on the big screen. Starring Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta and Nimisha Vakharia, the film stayed faithful to the sitcom's absurd humour and wordplay. It performed well commercially and later achieved cult status, proving that television comedy could translate effectively to cinema.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Despite being India's longest-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is still one of the most loved shows on Indian television. But do you know there are 3D animated films based on the show? Producer Asit Kumar Modi has announced the 3D animated films through Neela Mediatech, and they will be available on YouTube in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

The popular sitcom entered the silver screen through the movie version of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, featuring Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitashv Gour. The movie was heavily centered on characters and dialogues popularised by the show and was mainly meant for the show's loyal viewers.

Mirzapur: The Movie (In Development)

The OTT period drama, Mirzapur, is being developed into a film after the huge achievement of the Prime video series. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu, and it is set to take the crime drama further.

