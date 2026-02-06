Truth revealed! What's really behind Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's 'engagement' photo Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar have put engagement rumours to rest after it was revealed that the viral photo was linked to their new role as hosts of Engaged Season 2. The duo will be seen fronting the upcoming season of the show.

New Delhi:

We finally know the truth behind the one viral photo that is breaking the internet - that of actress Jiyaa Shankar and Elvish Yadav's 'engagement' photo. The duo has been the top trend on social media ever since Elvish posted a photo of his hand holding Jiyaa's, with a big rock on the latter's finger. The reality, as a section of fans guessed already, is finally out.

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar to host Engaged Season 2; engagement rumours put to rest

Elvish and Jiyaa are the hosts of the second season of Engaged Season 2, which will stream on JioHotstar. The duo appeared on a video and introduced the show to fans, offering a small glimpse of the love, drama and controversies that are to follow. The show will release on Valentine's Day, February 14.

"Dil toot chuka hai lekin hope nahi! Iss Valentines, main aur @jiyaashankarofficial lekar aa rahe hain Engaged S2. Hum do Jodi makers ke saath do pyaar ko ek aur mauka," the makers wrote. "Kaisa laga surprise?", Elvish finally wrote in the comments. Take a look:

The first season of the dating reality series was hosted by Uorfi Javed and Harsh Gujral.

What was Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement post?

On February 5, Elvish posted a story on Instagram on Elvish’s account, with the caption “Gave love another chance and I found my heart,” that sparked speculations that the two may be dating. However, a section of social media users were of the belief that this could be a promotional tactic. Take a look at the photo here:

In December 2025, reports surfaced claiming that Jiyaa Shankar was set to marry influencer Fukra Insaan, also known as Abhishek Malhan. Instead of releasing a formal clarification, Jiyaa took to Instagram and shared a romantic photo of herself with a mystery man, who was seen gently kissing her on the forehead. Atop the photo, she penned, "Let's leave false rumours in 2025!", with a red heart emoji. The man didn't look like Elvish at all. However, we now have clarity over Elvish-Jiyaa's viral photo.