Rohit Shetty takes a trip down memory lane as his film Singham Returns turns 10

Ace director Rohit Shetty turned nostalgic as his film and Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Returns turns 10 today, August 15, 2024. On Thursday, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a special post to mark this occasion. In the Stories section, Rohit dropped the film's poster featuring its lead actor, Ajay Devgn. ''10 years of Singham Returns,'' he wrote in his post.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRohit Shetty's latest Instagram Stories

Apart from this, Rohit recently celebrated the 13th anniversary of his blockbuster film, Singham, and also wrapped the shoot of his upcoming flick in the franchise titled Singham Again.

Cherishing the 33-year bond with Ajay, Rohit Shetty took to Instagram and shared a video to mark the day. The video features the moments from the shooting and their bonding.

"Today we complete 13 years of Singham and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap Singham Again with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90's when l was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali," the text in the video said.

Along with the video, he captioned the post, "13 years of Singham, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain." Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both films were huge commercial successes and one of the top grossers of their years of release.

Meanwhile, Rohit is all geared up for the release of the third film in the Singham franchise and the fifth in his prestigious Cop Universe. Apart from Ajay, Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

