India mourns legend Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor, 67, has died in Mumbai, he was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. The Karz actor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year-long cancer treatment in New York.

Confirming to India TV, Randhir Kapoor said,"Rishi had breathing problem so we had to admit him. We all were there but now he is doing better. He is sleeping now so doctor asked us to go home. He is my brother...hoping ki sab thik ho jayega. Neetu is by his side."

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment and recovery that lasted almost one year.

A shocked Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

