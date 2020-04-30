Thursday, April 30, 2020
     
  India mourns legend Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday in Mumbai, following a long battle with cancer. He was 67. Randhir has confirmed the news of his demise. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “T 3517 – He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!” Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital on April 29. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had then traveled to New York for treatment.

India TV Entertainment Desk
Mumbai Updated on: April 30, 2020 10:15 IST
Rishi Kapoor, 67, has died in Mumbai, he was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. The Karz actor had returned to India in September 2019 after almost a year-long cancer treatment in New York.

Confirming to India TV, Randhir Kapoor said,"Rishi had breathing problem so we had to admit him. We all were there but now he is doing better. He is sleeping now so doctor asked us to go home. He is my brother...hoping ki sab thik ho jayega.  Neetu is by his side."

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and underwent a marrow treatment and recovery that lasted almost one year.

A shocked Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

