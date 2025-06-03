Rekha's iconic musical drama 'Umrao Jaan' set for theatrical re-release with 4K restoration | Deets Inside The iconic 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan' is gearing up for its theatrical re-release this month. Veteran actress Rekha's starrer will be re-released in a 4K restored version. Read further to know the details.

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha's timeless classic film 'Umrao Jaan' is gearing up for its theatrical re-release this month. Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the romantic musical film was initially released in 1981. It features Rekha, Farooq Shaikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles.

Those who couldn't watch this film on big screens will be able to watch this classic film on June 27, 2025. As per the official announcement made by the PVR Inox, this Bollywood film has been restored in 4K resolution by NFSC-NFAI.

For the unversed, the Hindi-language period drama film won several awards for its direction, music, and performance by actors. For those who don't know, the film 'Umrao Jaan' is considered one of the best works of Rekha, which also made the actress win the National Film Award in the Best Actress category.

Umrao Jaan re-release date

Taking to the Instagram handle, the official page of PVR INOX announced that the 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan' will be re-released in theatres. The caption of the post reads, "A story of elegance, love, and timeless music! Revisit Umrao Jaan in stunning 4K – a cinematic jewel restored, reimagined, and reborn with our Curated Shows. #UmraoJaan re-releasing at PVR INOX on June 27!"

About 'Umrao Jaan'

The film tells the story of Amiran, a young woman who was kidnapped and sold into a Lucknow brothel, where she was renamed Umrao, and later she became a renowned courtesan. With an IMDb rating of 7.7, the film is available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video. The music of this film was composed by Khaiyaam, and the lyrics were penned by Shahryar.

