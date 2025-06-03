Box office report: Know Bhool Chuk Maaf, Karate Kid: Legends and Mission Impossible 8's collection here Know how much Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jackie Chan's Karate Kid: Legends, and Tom Cruise's starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning have collected so far at the Indian box office.

New Delhi:

A variety of films across different genres, from romantic comedies to action thrillers, are currently performing well at the box office. Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf, Jackie Chan’s Karate Kid: Legends, and Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 8 are among the leading earners. Let’s take a look at how these films are going in terms of box office collections.

Bhool Chuk Maaf

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', which hit the silver screens on May 23, 2025, has crossed the 50-crore mark after successfully running in theatres for two weeks. Read further to know how much Karan Sharma's directorial has collected so far.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the comedy-drama film witnessed a decent start at the box office by earning a total of Rs 44.1 crore in its first week of release. At present, the total box office collection of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stands at Rs 61.20 crore.

Karate Kid: Legends

The latest instalment in the Karate Kid franchise, 'Karate Kid: Legends', hit the screens on May 30, 2025. The Jackie Chan and Ben Wang-starrer had a slow opening at the box office by earning Rs 1.6 crore on its opening day. The action drama film witnessed a growth in its earnings on its second day and collected Rs 2.39 crore. On day 3 of its release, Jonathan Entwistle's directorial minted Rs 2.35 crore and on its first Monday, it collected Rs 0.77 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Besides Jackie Chan, the film features Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Web, Ralph Macchio and Olivia Yang Avis in the lead roles.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's starrer 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is performing well at the Indian box office. The action thriller film, which was released worldwide on May 17, 2025, inches towards the 100-crore mark. Talking about its total box office collection, Christopher McQuarrie's directorial 'Mission Impossible 8' have managed to earn Rs 91.7. crore in 17 days.

For the unversed, the film features Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames in the lead roles.

Kesari Veer

The action drama film 'Kesari Veer' directed by Prince Dhiman, which was released on May 23, 2025, failed to perform well at the box office. On the opening day, Sooraj Pancholi and Suniel Shetty starrer earned Rs 0.25 crore, and the total box office collection of 'Kesari Veer' after seven days stands at Rs 1.53 crore.

Also Read: Veera Chandrahasa OTT Release: Kannada movie with 8.2 IMDb rating releases digitally | Deets Inside