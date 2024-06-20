Ranveer Singh to start shooting for Don 3 on THIS date, Farhan Akhtar gives confirmation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

Ever since filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will play the lead actor in the much-awaited film 'Don 3', fans have been waiting for every little update related to the film. In the third part of the 'Don' franchise, Ranveer Singh will replace Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan and play the role of Don. Now Farhan Akhtar has finally revealed when the shooting of 'Don 3' will begin.

Farhan Akhtar lifts the curtain

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has put an end to the speculations about the much-awaited 'Don 3' and confirmed that Ranveer Singh's film is still on track. Recently, there were rumours that the film has been put on hold due to several delays. Now Farhan has assured that its production will begin next year.

Shooting will begin from this day

In his conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan gave an update about his film and said, "We will start shooting for Don 3 next year. We are eagerly waiting for it." Let us tell you that this announcement is a relief for Ranveer Singh's fans, who are eagerly waiting for this film. Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in 'Don' and 'Don 2'. Ranveer's casting in the third part has created a different excitement among the fans. However, a certain section of social media users just declined to accept Ranveer as the new don.

About the film

For those who don't know, Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3. This will be the first time that both the actors will be seen together in a film. The music of Don 3 is being composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and a script co-written by Pushkar, Gayatri, and Farhan Akhtar. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar Don 3 is slated for release in 2025.

