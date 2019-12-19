Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 remains steady at the box office, earns Rs 25 cr

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 remains steady at the box office

Rani Mukerji’s film Mardaani 2 has managed to give tough competition to other films at the box office. It opened with decent numbers, Rs 3.80 crore, and then raked in a good weekend total at the box office. While the numbers dipped as the first week began, the film managed to collect Rs 25 crore approx. after Wednesday’s box office outcome. Directed by Gopi Puthran, the film is being liked by the viewers for its relevance in today’s date and time.

Mardaani 2 opened at the box office along with two other films- Nick Jonas’ Jumanji The Next Level and Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body. Also starring Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji has been a success at the box office along with Mardaani 2. Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jumanji: #TheNextLevel excels, packs a solid punch... Much, much better than #Jumanji: #WelcomeToTheJungle”

Also, Kartik Aaryan, bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh, that hit the screens on December 6th, has also maintained its grip at the box office. The film is shining bright among all and has earned over Rs 75 crore till date. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is an official remake of 1978 film with the same name.

On the related note, Rani Mukerji recently visited the Shirdi Temple in Pune to offer prayers and thank god for the success of Mardaani 2. The film has been receiving good reviews from critics and audience alike. During the prayers, the actress also got emotional. Rani is said to be a very regular visitor to the Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi and visits often on special occasions.

