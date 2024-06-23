Ramesh Taurani confirms 3 sequels; Will Saif Ali Khan, Bobby Deol reprise their roles?

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Ramesh Taurani confirms Race 4

The thriller franchise Race will return with its fourth instalment. The three instalments of the film created a lot of buzz among the fans. Saif Ali Khan was seen in the lead role in the first two instalments. At the same time, Salman Khan was seen in the lead role in the third film. The next instalment of Race has been confirmed by producer Ramesh Taurani. However, it is not yet known whether Salman Khan will make his comeback with the Race franchise. Ramesh refused to reveal any more details about this.

Taurani will announce the casting soon

Ramesh Taurani has confirmed the film while talking to PTI. 'The script for the next 'Race' instalment is ready. We will soon announce the casting of the film. The cast will be new. I cannot comment on whether Salman Khan will be a part of it or not. This film will come on the floor by the end of the year. It is not yet decided who will direct it,' said the filmmaker.

Bobby Deol was seen in the role of villain

Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu were seen in important roles in 'Race'. This film was well-liked by the audience. After this, Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandez were in the lead roles in its second part. This film was directed by Abbas-Mustan. At the same time, Salman Khan was in the lead role in Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3'. Bobby Deol played the villain in the film.

Sequels of these films will also release

Apart from this, Taurani has also confirmed the sequel of 'Bhoot Police' and 'Soldier'. Taurani said, 'We will also make the sequel of 'Bhoot Police' and 'Soldier' ​​soon. An official announcement will be made soon.' The film 'Bhoot Police' released in 2021 featured Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. It was directed by Pawan Kripalani.

