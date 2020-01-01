Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao unveils two different avatars for Anurag Basu’s Ludo, looks unrecognizable

Rajkummar Rao is probably one of the most talented and versatile actors of his generation, in Bollywood. Despite unconventional looks and a guy next door personality, he has made it big in Bollywood. It has been over 9 years since Rajkummar entered the film fraternity and proved his mettle as a seasoned actor with each of his projects. Now, the actor is all set to woo us with his upcoming film Ludo, directed by Anurag Basu.

Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar Rao shared two different looks from Ludo and said, “Verified Happy new year guys. #LUDO @anuragbasuofficial @bhushankumar @tseries.official”.

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Aditya and Sanya looking at each other romantically, while Rajkummar plays a mouth organ. On the other side, Abhishek is seen in sound sleep with a little girl by his side.

The movie has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar.

Anurag Basu's last film was Jagga Jasoos starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. The movie tanked at the box office.