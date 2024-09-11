Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri present 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser is an unique way | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Rajkummar and Triptii's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video teaser is out now

A teaser of Vicky and Vidya i.e. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri has surfaced on social media. Yes! This pair is going to be seen together in the film soon, in which both will show 'woh walla' video, but before the film and its trailer, the makers have shared the teaser of their upcoming film. The name of the new film in which Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri will be seen together is 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. The makers have chosen a unique way to present the teaser of this film.

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser is out now

In the 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' teaser, Rajkummar and Triptii can be seen gracing the seats of a TV journalist. Both the actors presented the cast and makers of the film. With this, they have also shared the trailer release day of their film. The 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' trailer will be released tomorrow, i.e. September 12. The entertaining teaser has been getting good reviews from the fans.

Watch the teaser here:

About the film

Rajkummar and Triptii have called their film 97% parivarik (family film) and 3% maha parivarik (mega family film). T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaao Films are presenting 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' in association with Thinking Picturez. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer will be released in theatres on October 11, 2024.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, apart from 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Video', Rajkummar Rao was seen playing a real-life character in 'Srikanth' with Alaya F. Then he appeared in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi and lastly his latest film Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor is running successfully in theatres. On the other hand, Triptii Dimri was last seen in 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and in 'Bad News' with Vicky Kaushal and Amy Virk.

