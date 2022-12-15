Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana to start shooting for Stree 2; DEETS inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMARRAO,APARSHAKTIKHURANA Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti to start shooting for Stree

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree came as a fresh addition to the genre of horror comedy in 2018. The film was well received by the audience and it went on to become a huge hit. Recently, the makers hinted at Stree 2 in Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya. For the fans who have been wondering if the film is actually happening or not, we have an interesting update for you. Now, a source close to the development has confirmed that the film is ready to start production soon.

According to the source, Rajkummar Rao is going to headline the film once again along with the original star cast and the shooting will take place across four cities. "The end credit scene in Bhediya where Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) are seen is a clear giveaway that there is Stree 2 in the pipeline. The original star cast of the 2018 movie Stree will be gearing up for the shoot from March 2023. We can expect some quirky and funny dialogues. Currently, all the actors are busy with other commitments and the pre-production on the film has already begun," the source stated.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor surprised her fans with her song Thumkeshwari from Maddock Films' next film, Bhediya. Then the actress shared a BTS video from the shoot and wrote, "Super vibe, its so nice to be back on set. It's so exciting for me because we are going to start Stree 2 very very soon."

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao recently starred in Monic O My Darling with Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. The film released digitally on Netflix on November 11, 2022. Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. This marks second collaboration of the duo after the 2021 release, Roohi.

