Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan to inaugurate 28th Kolkata International Film Festival

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will be among those present as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate the 28th Kolkata International Film Festival on Thursday. The event will take place at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in the evening. Governor CV Ananda Bose, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly, Mahesh Bhatt, actor Jaya Bachchan and singer Arijit Singh will also be a part of the star-studded function at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, an official said.

A total of 183 films from 42 countries will be screened across 10 venues in Kolkata as a part of the state-sponsored festival, which will continue till December 22, he said. An exhibition on Satyajit Ray, talk shows and discussions on films, and workshops will also be held during the festival.

According to the invite, Amitabh Bachchan will declare the festival open with Shah Rukh Khan as the guest of honour. Mahesh Bhatt and Shatrughan Sinha who has now joined the TMC party, will be speaking at the opening ceremony.

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Abhimaan (1973), starring the Bachchan couple in the lead roles, will be the inaugural film. Last two years, the festival was low-key due to the pandemic.

About Kolkata International Film Festival

The 28th Kolkata International Film Festival is being held between December 15 and 22. This time, there will be a launch of a special segment called 'Game On' for sports-based films for the screening of the audience. The Kolkata International Film Festival started in the year 1995.

Amitabh Bachchan and SRK's work front

Big B, who was last seen in Uunchai, will be next seen in a pan India film 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and south actor Prabhas, and in 'The Intern'. On the other hand, SRK is ruling the headlines for his upcoming film Pathaan. The actor has undergone a massive physical transformation for the role and fans have been anticipating another blockbuster from King Khan. Recently, the first song from the film was dropped on YouTube. Titled 'Besharam Rang', the song flaunts Deepika Padukone's sassy moves and SRK's flirty looks.

