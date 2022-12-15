Actress Veena Kapoor clarifies after reports of being murdered by son over property dispute go viral

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Actress Venna Kapoor was reported to have been killed by her son

Actress Veena Kapoor, who was reported to have been murdered by her son and body duped in river over property dispute, is alive and well. One Veena Kapoor was rumoured to have been killed by her son and media reports identified her as actress Veena Kapoor. Now, Veena has come forward cleared on the mix up. She even filed a complaint with the police about being harrassed after her death rumours went viral. At the time of filing the complaint, she was accompanied by her son with whom she resides.

Actress Veena Kapoor dead or alive?

In a shocking incident reported recently, a 43-year-old man allegedly killed his 74-year-old mother in the Vile Parle area in Mumbai by repeatedly hitting her on the head with a baseball bat and dumped her body in a river following a property dispute. The dead woman was identified as Veena Kapoor but media reports claimed that it was the popular TV actress Veena Kapoor who was killed by her son. The mix up has been clarified by Veena herself as she came forward and assured everyone that she is alive and well.

Veena Kapoor says she's being harassed

After filing a police complaint over her death rumours, Veena told ANI, "It is true that Veena Kapoor has been murdered but I am not her. Our names are same but I like in Goregaon and not Juhu. I live with my son so people thought I am the one who was murdered. I would like to tell everyone that I am alive and well. Please do not fall prey to fake news. I have registered this complaint now so that such things don't happen with people in the coming time. Work is getting affected because my mood is disturbed with constant phone calls."

