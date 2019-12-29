When Rajesh Khanna in Aap Ki Adalat replied to his criticism of being arrogant

Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna might not be present with us physically but his work through his film still takes us back on walk down the memory lanes. Hailed as the first superstar of Bollywood Rajesh Khanna was born on December 29, 1942., intestinally his first daughter Twinkle Khanna shares her birthday with him. Very few know that Rajesh Khanna's original name was Jatin Khanna. The journey to becoming the first superstar of Hindi films was not easy for Rajesh Khanna, he faced opposition from his father who was not in favour of him joining films, but destiny had some other plans. Rajesh Khanna left an unforgettable impact on Hindi cinema through his performances in films like Aradhna, Anand, Bawarchi and others. Rajesh Khanna also tried his hand in politics and was elected to parliament from Delhi.

Rajesh Khanna once featured in Aap Ki Adaalat. India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma asked him to keep his hands on his heart and swear that whatever he says will be only truth and the superstar readily did what he was asked and with a reply that won everyon'e heart. Rajesh Khanna said, " Waise Aajkal Dil Kaha Milte Hain, Bahut Mushkil Se Milta Hai. Kise Apna Kahe Koi Iss Kabil Nahi Milta ... Yaha Pathhar to Bahut Milte Hain Par Dil Nahi Milta"

When Rajesh Khanna was asked about his attitude and accusations of arrogance, the legendary actor said that if was arrogant, it would be visible to the world and people won’t shower their love on him. People won’t repeat him in his films and surely, they wouldn’t send him to parliament. Everything is known to the people and whatever I have achieved is because of their love.

