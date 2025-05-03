Raid 2 box office collection: How much Ajay Devgn's film collect on day 2? Ajay Devgn's crime thriller film 'Raid 2' hit screens on May 1, 2025. Check the second day box office collection of Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial here.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's starrer Raid 2 hit the silver screens worldwide on May 1, 2025. The crime thriller film is the second instalment of the 2018 film Raid witnessed a good start at the Indian box office on its opening day. The movie minted Rs 19.25 crore, per industry tracker Sacnilk, on its first day. Read further to know about the film's earnings on day 2 here.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Raj Kumar Gupta's directorial features Tamannaah Bhatia, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Shruti Pandey in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Bollywood film managed to earn Rs 11.75 crore on its second day.

Raid 2's overall occupancy

The film had an overall Hindi occupancy of 19.23% on Friday, May 2, 2025. The highest occupancy rate of 35.70% was witnessed in the night shows. The Chennai region saw the highest occupancy of 48.33% on day 2, followed by 28.25% in the Bengaluru region, and 21% in Pune and Jaipur regions.

Raid 2's movie review

According to India TV's critic Jaya Dwivedie, 'Overall, Raid 2 is not better than the first part. There are many flaws in the story of the film, but the work of Ajay and Riteish is excellent, and this is what makes Raid 2 worth watching. The film can definitely be watched once; it is an entertaining film. Yes, the story is a bit slow, but it can be given a try. We are giving it 3 out of 5 stars.'

Raid 2 vs The Bhootnii

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's starrer Raid 2, Sanjay Dutt's horror comedy film 'The Bhootnii' was also released on May 1, 2025. Talking about its box office collection, the film didn't perform well as compared to Raid 2 on its opening day. Sidhaant Sachdev and Manoj Shideshwari Tiwari's directorial managed to collect Rs 0.65 crore on the first day at the Indian box office. Besides Sanjay Dutt, the film stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari and Aasif Khan in the lead roles.

