R Madhavan looks intense in his first look as musician from 'Nishabdham'

Image Source : TWITTER R. Madhavan's first look from Nishabdham

R Madhavan's first look from his upcoming film Nishabdham was unveiled on Monday. Madhavan will essay the role of a celebrity musician, Anthony. Sharing the first look on Twitter, Madhvan wrote, First look of Anthony in “Silence”.. . Pls wish us all the very best. .. In the picture, Madhavan is playing violin as he sits in green bushes sporting a sunglass and black and pepper stubble.

The film stars also stars actor Anushka Shetty. Anushka will be seen opposite Madhavan, playing the role of a deaf and mute artist named Sakshi. Her first look from the film was unveiled last month.

Directed by Hemant Madhukar this film will see a reunion of Madhavan with Anushka Shetty after a gap of 13 years. They were last seen in 2006's action-comedy Rendu. Nishabdham is set to release in five different languages Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. The film is a murder mystery and it revolves around the murder of an important character and events following it, the entire film has been shot in the US.

Apart from the lead actors the film also has Anjali, Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivasa Avasarala, and 'Kill Bill' actor Michael Madsen playing important roles. While the shoot for the film is over Nishabdham is still in its post-production stage, while the released date of the film hasn't been announced yet, the makers expect it to release in December this year.