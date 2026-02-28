Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif to Soha Ali Khan: Actresses who redefined age dynamics in marriage

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors often find their personal lives under constant scrutiny, but several actresses have quietly pushed back against traditional ideas around marriage. Whether it is choosing younger partners or deciding their own timing for settling down, they have shown that relationships are shaped by choice, not age or societal expectations.

From Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif to Soha Ali Khan, here’s a look at actresses who have redefined marriage norms in their own way.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The Bluff actress Priyanka Chopra (43) is 10 years older than her husband, American singer Nick Jonas (33). The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2018, in a Christian wedding in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, followed by a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2, 2018.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Actress Katrina Kaif (42) is 5 years older than Vicky Kaushal (37). The duo got married on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan (47) is married to Kunal Khemmu (42) and has 5 years of age gap. The couple got married on January 25, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Actress Bipasha Basu (47) is 3 years older than actor Karan Singh Grover (44). The two of them got married on April 30, 2016. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Singh is King actress Neha Dhupia (45) is two years older than husband Angad Bedi (43). For the unversed, the couple got married on May 10, 2018.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's wedding took place in a traditional Sikh ceremony in New Delhi and was attended by family and close friends.

