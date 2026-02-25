Sanya Malhotra was told to cut her long curly hair if Dangal worked out; here’s what happened next

New Delhi:

'Glam' and 'Bollywood' are almost synonymous with each other. When an aspiring actor wishes to make their Bollywood debut, they have a similar notion in their minds – chiffon sarees, long hair, picture-perfect makeup. But when Sanya Malhotra gave her audition for Dangal, she was told that she would have to chop her long curly hair if she got the part. On her 34th birthday today, February 25, 2026, take a look at how she reacted to it and what happened next.

“Baal hai, ug jayenge, par aisi opportunity nahi milegi (It's my hair, I will grow it again, but I will not get this opportunity again),” then 24-year-old Sanya Malhotra had told herself during Dangal auditions, as mentioned on Man's World. The actress made her big Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016.

"For the first three months, while we were prepping for the film, we were not allowed to disclose to anyone that we have been finalised for the movie, the news was totally kept under wraps. There would be speculative articles in the media every now and then and both Fatima and I would really get worried if we were still in the movie or been replaced by some bigger actors. It was a huge opportunity for us; in fact, it was too good to be true, and we were scared of it slipping away from our hands,” Sanya told the same portal.

(Image Source : TMDB)A still of Sanya Malhotra from Dangal

Chopping her hair for a role this big was a small sacrifice. Once the film was released, Sanya got her dues. Since then, there has been no looking back for her in the film industry. This year, Sanya will complete 10 years in films, Over the years, the actress has been a part of pathbreaking roles and big films, namely - Mrs, Kathal, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Jawan, Pagglait, Sam Bahadur, and several others.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. She will be next seen in Bobby Deol's Bandar and Toaster with Rajkummar Rao.

