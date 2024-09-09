Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after 14 years, 'Bhoot Bangla' to release in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : X Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite after 14 years for 'Bhoot Bangla'

Renowned director Priyadarshan and superstar Akshay Kumar were spotted together last year, and the photo got leaked which created a lot of buzz. Everyone was waiting for the duo to come together again. Finally, their wait is over and after 14 years, the two are working together on a horror comedy "Bhoot Bangla" which is being produced under the banner of Ektaa R Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The mega movie announcement was made on Akshay's 57th birthday.

The Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan combo is back!

Akshay Kumar surprised everyone by releasing a motion poster on Ganesh Chaturthi, giving a hint that a big announcement is planned on the special occasion of his birthday. The actor has finally broken the news, sharing an interesting motion poster on social media and captioning it, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic! #BhoothBangla"

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar movies

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar have created some of the most loved films of all time. They have given the audience classics like "Hera Pheri", "Garam Masala", "Bhagam Bhag", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa" and "De Dana Dan" which have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The pair has become a sensation, with dialogues from their films becoming a part of everyday life. They are now coming together again, and it is going to be interesting to see what the pair brings to the screen this time.

It is significant to note that Bhoot Bangla is a horror comedy which is expected to be released in 2025, the shooting of which will start soon.

Also Read: Anant-Radhika dance their hearts out at 'Ganpati Visarjan', Ambanis bid farewell to 'Bappa' with great pomp