Anant-Radhika dance their hearts out at 'Ganpati Visarjan', Ambanis bid farewell to 'Bappa' with great pomp

Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Anant-Radhika dance at 'Ganpati Visarjan'

The Ambani family celebrated Ganesh Utsav with pomp and gaiety. Their close friends and Bollywood stars attended the festival. After worshipping Bappa, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family participated in the 'Ganpati Visarjan' ceremony on Sunday night. From Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani to newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant bid farewell to Ganpati.

Anant and Radhika danced at 'Ganpati Visarjan'

Anant and Radhika were seen dancing to the beats of dhol during 'Ganpati Visarjan'. During this time, everyone was wearing traditional attire. Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani looked very beautiful in a pink saree. Her daughter-in-law Radhika was seen wearing a blue kurta. Everyone rode on a truck decorated for Ganpati Bappa and went from their Mumbai home Antilia to the immersion site at Chowpatty Beach.

Radhika Merchant distributed sweets at Ganesh Visarjan

Actors Meezaan Jafri and Shanaya Kapoor also joined the Ambani family during Ganpati Visarjan. On this auspicious occasion, Nita Ambani opted for a beautifully embroidered saree, while Mukesh Ambani wore a kurta pyjama. Newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were also seen seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings.

Bollywood celebs at Ambani's 'Ganpati Puja and Visarjan'

The event was attended by some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonam Kapoor and many others marked their presence at the Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Singer B Praak was also among the special guests at the celebrations.

Ambani Family's Ganesh Utsav

Singer B Praak mesmerized all the devotees at the Ganpati Puja with his soulful performance. For the unversed, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles during Ganesh Chaturthi. He is prayed to for happiness and prosperity. During Ganesh Utsav, people worship the diety by installing his idol in pandals and at their homes.

