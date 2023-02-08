Pathaan Box Office Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's action film has good collections despite lower ticket price

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ IAMSRK Pathaan stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's action film is showing no signs of fatigue at the box office after two weeks of release. Pathaan got off to a blistering start and collected over Rs 300 crore in the first week. Now, its collections are growing at a steady pace. Despite the reduced rate of ticket prices in the national multiplex chains, the fans are turning up to watch the movie in large numbers and helping the collections grow further and further. Not just in India, the film is performing well abroad as well.

Pathaan Box Office Day 14

Pathaan collected Rs 8.25 crore on Monday, February 7. On Tuesday, the collections were in the same range, give or take. The total two-week collections of the film now stand at Rs 430 crore for the Hindi version in India. It will soon surpass the collections of KGF: Chapter 2 in Hindi. In addition to this, Pathaan has minted an additional Rs 15.70 crore in the dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions. So, In India, Pathaan enjoys a massive business of around Rs 445 crore in two weeks.

Pathaan overseas collections

Continuing its powerhouse run at the worldwide box office, Shah Rukh Khan's espionage actioner Pathaan has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days on Sunday. Its earnings went up to USD 103.6 million through Monday. It is the first Bollywood movie to reach the USD 100-million milestone without a China release.

Aamir Khan-starrers Dangal and Secret Superstar remain ahead of Pathaan's worldwide collections, but that includes more than USD 100 million each from China, where the movies were dubbed for local audiences.

At a media event celebrating the success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan hinted that Pathaan sequel is in the offing.

(With IANS inputs)

