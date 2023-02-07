Kiara Advani keeps it simple for airport look but the cost of her shawl will blow your mind

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kiara Advani opted for a pink shawl for her airport look

Kiara Advani is one to look out for when it comes to fashion choices. Her style is simple but she makes it a point to never let simplicity come in the way of her looking fashionable. In fact, a case in point was her recent airport look that consisted of a white ensemble comprised of a top and trousers. However, she accessorized this look with a hot pink shawl wrapped around her and this simple clothing pick elevated her fashion game. However, this singular piece of clothing is quite expensive and from a French luxury clothing brand.

Kiara Advani's shawl is from Hermes

Kiara Advani’s pink shawl is from the luxury brand Hermes Libris. The shawl costs a whopping USD 1,050 dollars, which roughly amounts to Rs 86,000. She wore formal pants along with a full-sleeved white top. She accessorized her look with a mini bag from Prada, a pair of heeled boots, and sunglasses. She left her hair untied, and opted for a no-makeup look.

Meanwhile, all preparations for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding are in place for the ceremony on February 7. They will wed in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace in the presence of friends and family members. Their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies are done with. As the evening descended upon the lakeside, DJ Ganesh pumped up the pace of the music, and Kiara's rapper brother Mishaal Advani, apart from Punjabi electronic folk artistes Hari and Sukhmani, also belted out peppy numbers to keep the guests grooving through the evening.

Both Sidharth and Kiara set the dance floor on fire during the mehendi ceremony celebrations. Notably Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Shabina Khan and the Ambanis are in Jaisalmer for the wedding festivities.

