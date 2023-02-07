Valentine's Week: Best proposal scenes in Bollywood that set the mood right for romance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Proposals are one of the highlights of your romantic relationships

Bollywood has been long associated with warm and fuzzy love stories and no romance is complete without a good proposal. Your romantic partner has the right to expect you to go all out when it comes to proposing as it is a very special moment for them, something that they will always remember and cherish. We take a look at the best proposal scenes in Bollywood that set the mood right for romance and can also give you some ideas for the big moment in your relationship.

Wake Up Sid

In Wake UP Sid, the romantic tension builds between Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) and Aisha (Konkona Sensharma) when they start to live together. However, they don't come to realise their love for each other till the time they part ways. In the climax of the film, Sid proposes to Aisha in Mumbai's popular spot Marine Drive, an ideal location for a romantic proposal.

Jaane Tu Ja Jaane Na

In the climax of the film, Jai (Imran Khan) rides a horse through the streets of Mumbai and stops Aditi (Genelia D'Souza) at the airport just in the nick of time. This scene is peak drama in Hindi films and although not totally realistic, is surely a truly special cinema moment.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

When Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) is done running away from love, he comes back home and proposes to Naina (Deepika Padukone) at her place. The proposal is quite simple but one of the aspects that makes it truly special is that it happens when they count down to New Year's. He proposes with a ring, wine and flowers.

Dil Chahta Hai

Akash (Aamir Khan) goes for the kill when he gatecrashes Shalini's (Preity Zinta) wedding and proposes to her. Again, the scene is a bit unrealistic. But still, it has elements of love and devotion and how far one will go for true love.

Jannat

Arjun (Emraan Hashmi) loves Zoya (Sonal Chauhan) but the only way he could get the woman of her dreams is by becoming financially stable in his career. When he starts doing well in his professional life, he goes all out to woo his lover by proposing to her in the middle of the street, as a romantic track from KK plays in the background.

