When Pankaj Kapur found love again in Supriya Pathak after his divorce from Neelima Azeem | Birthday Special

A complete artist is one for whom the medium does not matter. It does not matter whether the screen is big or small, whether his acting is for TV, film or OTT. A complete actor or artist is one who is only concerned with their acting and a good script. Pankaj Kapur is such a complete artist. Although Pankaj Kapoor does not need any introduction, but still, if someone does not know him by this name, then someone will recognise him as Mussaddilal of Office-Office, as Detective Karamchand and for some, he'll always be Abbaji. Today, on the occasion of Pankaj Kapur's 71st birthday, let's have a look at his love life.

Born on May 29, 1954, Kapur is a graduate from the National School of Drama. He has been a veteran actor, director and writer of theatre. He is still very active in the world of theatre. Pankaj Kapur, who started his career with the 1982 film 'Aarohan', has played many memorable characters in TV and films, which are still remembered by everyone, from old to children. Be it a TV serial or a film, Pankaj Kapoor breathed life into every character. Pankaj Kapur, who won one Filmfare and three National Awards, brought to life every kind of character from making people laugh to scaring and from the simple Panditji to the dreaded Abbaji with his acting.

Pankaj married Neelima Azeem in 1979

Pankaj Kapoor, who casts a spell with his acting, has also been in the news for his personal life. He took admission in the National School of Drama at the age of 19. It was here that he met Neelima Azeem. Neelima used to take training in Kathak at that time. Slowly, both of them became friends and then friendship turned into love. After being in a relationship for two years, both decided to get married in the year 1979. Two years after their marriage, their son Shahid Kapoor was born. After a few years of a good marriage, the distance started growing between Neelima and Pankaj and both got divorced in the year 1984.

Second marriage with Supriya Pathak

Four years after his divorce from his first wife, Pankaj married Supriya Pathak. Both of them met during the shooting of a film in 1986. Supriya-Pankaj started spending most of their time together. After dating each other for two years, Supriya talked about marriage as she was ready but Pankaj was afraid of taking a decision in haste. But after a few days, Pankaj also understood that he wanted to take the relationship forward. However, Supriya's mother was not ready for marriage. The Ram Leela actor went against her family and married Pankaj Kapur in 1989. Later, the family also gradually agreed. From their marriage, both have a daughter, Sana Kapoor and a son, Ruhan Kapoor.

