Not Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor for Luv Ranjan's next

Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the theatres on March 26, 2021

Filmmaker Luv Ranjan had announced a film with Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Ajay Devgn but nothing moved forward and the film kept getting delayed. But looks like Luv is keen on working with Ranbir and the two will be coming together soon. Luv Ranjan Films on Friday morning tweeted, confirming a film with Ranbir starring opposite Shraddha Kapoor. While the exact plot and premise of the film are not clear yet, the film will hit the theatres in March 2021. The project will be produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

Luv Ranjan Films’ tweeted, “Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.” Shraddha too replied to the tweet expressing her excitement about the project. Shraddha wrote, “Super excited for this!”

The film will also be the first time that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha will be coming together for a film. Giving a fresh on-screen couple to Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently busy with the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's upcoming Brahmastra where he will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy. The film is expected to hit the theatres in summer 2020.

Shraddha too is looking forward to the release of her next Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan. The ABCD 2 stars come together from yet another dance film directed by Remo D'Souza. Street Dancer 3D is set to be released on January 24, 2020. The trailer of the film was recently unveiled.

