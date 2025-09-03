Nishaanchi trailer out: Anurag Kashyap's 'goliyon Ki raasleela' with Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedita Pinto | Watch The official trailer of Anurag Kashyap's directorial venture Nishaanchi has been released. Aishwarya Thackeray, Monika Pawar and Vedita Pinto will be seen in this film.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's movie 'Nishaanchi' was released on Wednesday. The movie marks the acting debut of Aaishvary Thackeray, Balasaheb Thackeray’s grandson. Monika Pawar and Vedita Pinto will also be seen with him in the movie.

The makers have shared the trailer on their social profiles and wrote, 'Till now I have seen only glimpses, now it's time to see the full explosive trailer.'

Nishaanchi is a story of twin brothers

The trailer of the movie shows the story of two twin brothers - Bablu and Dabloo. While Bablu seems a bit rogue and cunning, Dabloo is a very simple boy. Later in the trailer, Bablu falls in love with a girl named Rinku. The trailer takes the audience to the streets of a small town in Uttar Pradesh in the early 2000s. This is where the lives of Bablu, Rangeeli, Rinku and Dabloo collide.

The 'Nishaanchi' trailer has typical Anurag Kashyap feels and features numerous gunshots.

Watch the Nishaanchi trailer here:

Anurag Kashyap's return to the director's chair

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the film is coming out as a completely Desi masala entertainer. The trailer has created a stir among the audience as it has everything that the audience wants to see on the big screen, as it seems like a confluence of action, drama, romance, and comedy.

The biggest feature of this film is Aaishvary Thackeray's double role. He is playing the role of two twin brothers named Bablu and Dabloo. Both the characters look similar, but their thinking, lifestyle and beliefs are completely different. The story is based on the colliding paths of these two brothers and the dramatic twists that arise from them.

When is the film releasing?

'Nishaanchi' is going to be released in theatres on September 19. The film is written by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Anurag Kashyap and is backed by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh under the banner of Jar Pictures, in association with Flip Films.

