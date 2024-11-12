Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar to share screen space after 8 years in 'Sky Force' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar to star in Sky Force

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has been in the news for a long time now. However, it is not due to her professional commitments but due to personal trolling. The Lunchbox actor has been accused of third-wheeling in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's relationship. Social media has not only concluded that the Dasvi co-stars are having an extra-martial affair but also that AB Junior cheated on his wife Aishwarya. However, Nimrat in an interview called all of these rumours fictional and untrue. It also seems like the actor has now moved past these accusations and is focusing on her work. She has signed the next film with her Airlift co-star Akshay Kumar and now the duo will be seen together on the big screens after 8 years.

Nimrat Kaur joins Sky Force

Through her many roles and defiance of convention, Nimrat Kaur has demonstrated her range throughout her career. Nimrat has now added to her filmography by starring alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming movie Sky Force, which is scheduled for release the following year. Sources claim that Nimrat will be crucial in accelerating the movie's pace and giving its plot more nuance.

Nimrat Kaur has a history of playing strong parts and is a prime example of an actor who isn't scared to try out novel filmmaking techniques. She has received recognition for her roles in The Lunchbox, Airlift, and other films. Kaur has received praise for her character selection from both reviewers and viewers for her frequent appearances in significant roles.

About the film

Sky Force is an upcoming war film helmed by acclaimed filmmakers Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. Apart from Nimrat Kaur and Akshay Kumar, Sky Force also features Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya among others. Not only Nimrat but Sara will also be sharing screen space with Akshay for the second time after Atrangi Re. Moreover, Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's elder brother and Sara's former BF Veer Pahariya will mark his acting debut with this film. Sky Force is set to hit theatres on January 24, 2025.

