Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Remembering Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose through these films on his 125th birth anniversary

Subhash Chandra Bose popularly known as Netaji was one of the iconic freedom fighters of all time. His defiant patriotism made him a hero in India. Subhas Chandra Bose was born to Prabhavati Bose and Janakinath Bose on 23 January 1897 in Cuttack, what is today the state of Odisha in India. He was sent to Cambridge University to pursue his studies in civil services. Unfortunately, Bose passed away in 1945 due to third-degree burns on 18 August 1945 after his overloaded Japanese plane crashed in Japanese-ruled Formosa (now Taiwan). As today (Sunday) marks his 125th birth anniversary, let us recall his struggle for freedom and ignite the spirit of patriotism within our hearts.

Samadhi (1950)

Samadhi is a Bollywood spy film directed by Ramesh Saigal. A box office success, the film was the highest-earning film of 1950.

Subhas Chandra (1966)

This film portrayed Netaji's younger or the childhood days, his college years and his experience with the Indian Civil Service exam. The film is directed by Pijush Bose, with Samar Kumar playing the adult Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

It is an Indian epic biographical war film, written and directed by Shyam Benegal. The film primarily depicts the life of Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany (1941–1943), and in Japanese-occupied Asia (1943–1945), and also the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj.

Bose: Dead/Alive (2017)

An Indian historical drama streaming television miniseries based on the 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar that was released on ALTBalaji. It starred Rajkummar Rao, portraying Subhash Chandra Bose.

Netaji (2019)

It is a Bengali biographical soap opera on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that premiered on 14 January 2019. This film also talked about Netaji's childhood and youth. Abhishek Bose played the role of Netaji.

Gumnami (2019)

Indian Bengali-language factual film based on the true events directed by Srijit Mukherji, which deals with the mystery of Netaji's death, based on the Mukherjee Commission hearings and the book Conundrum written by Anuj Dhar and Chandrachurs Ghose. Prosenjit Chatterjee plays the roles of Subhas Chandra Bose and Gumnaami Baba.