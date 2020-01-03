Neena Gupta bags a role in Ranveer Singh's '83

Neena Gupta to play Ranveer's mother

After making an exit from Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Neena Gupta has bagged a role in Kabir Khan's '83. Interestingly, Neena was supposed to play Akshay Kumar's mother in the cop drama and now, in '83, she will play Ranveer Singh aka Kapil Dev's mother. Talking about her role, the veteran actress said, ''I have a small cameo in Kabir Khan's '83. I play Kapil Dev as in Ranveer Singh's mother in the film. I have just shot for it''.

Neena Gupta has interesting projects lined up. Besides Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panga and other films, The Last Color directed by chef Vikas Khanna has made it to the list eligible for Oscars.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Khanna wrote, "THE MIRACLE OF BELIEF. “The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (Oscar) has announced the list of feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards. And "The Last Color” is in the contention for Oscar 2019 BEST PICTURE. Link in the bio......What a way to start the year."

Elated Neena also shared the news and wrote, "Cant believe am soooo happy."

Cant believe am soooo happy https://t.co/ApRiYTMcBn — Neena Gupta (@Neenagupta001) January 1, 2020

The actress is also excited about Arjun and Rakul starrer untitled next.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Neena said, ''I'm getting a lot of different roles to play now. Some are of mothers but some are different but very challenging parts. I have finished seven projects, including web shows already. Panga releases this month. There is Shubh Mangal Zyaada Savdhaan that I just finished, then there's Nikkhil Advani's next (starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh), that I was shooting for in Patiala. My role in that film is a secret but everyone will be surprised when they see me in it''.

For the unversed, Neena Gupta began her second inning in the Bollywood after blockbuster success of Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho.'