Yami Gautam to headline Kahaani 3? Reports say Sujoy Ghosh is bringing back the acclaimed franchise

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam is currently riding high on success. She recently won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2024 film Article 370. Amid the celebrations, there is more good news for her fans. Reports suggest that Yami Gautam has joined the cast of Kahaani 3.

Two films from Sujoy Ghosh's acclaimed Kahaani franchise have already been released. The first film, Kahaani, hit cinemas in 2012, followed by its sequel, Kahaani 2, in 2016. Both films were directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan in the lead role. Now, reports suggest that Sujoy is set to return with the third instalment, with Yami Gautam reportedly coming on board as the lead.

Preparations for filming are underway

According to reports, Yami Gautam will headline Kahaani 3, with Sujoy Ghosh returning as director. The film is expected to tell a fresh story set within the Kahaani universe. The project is currently in the pre-production stage, with the team working on the screenplay, scheduling and other aspects of production.

According to a Pinkvilla report, while Vidya Balan led the first two films, Kahaani 3 will take the franchise in a new direction.

A completely new story

Reports suggest that the third instalment will not continue the storyline of the previous films. Instead, it will feature a brand-new story set in the same universe. The makers are reportedly finalising the shooting schedule and are expected to begin filming once pre-production is complete.

On the work front

Yami Gautam was last seen in a cameo appearance in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026), directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. Before that, she headlined Article 370 (2024), which emerged as one of the year's biggest female-led Hindi hits. According to Sacnilk, the political thriller earned Rs 78.12 crore net in India and Rs 105.15 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. The film also won Yami the National Film Award for Best Actress for Article 370 (2024).

The political thriller, inspired by the events surrounding the revocation of Article 370 and the change in Jammu and Kashmir's constitutional status, Yami played intelligence officer Zooni Haksar, earning widespread praise for her restrained yet powerful performance. It also swept the 72nd National Film Awards, winning Best Feature Film, while Yami received her maiden National Award for Best Actress for her performance.

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