Nadaaniyan trailer out: Ibrahim Ali Khan's makes dreamy bollywood debut with Khushi Kapoor on Netflix | Watch Netflix has released the trailer for Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan in his Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor. The film, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, premieres on March 7, 2025.

Netflix has officially released the much-anticipated trailer for Nadaaniyan, a romantic drama that marks the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner and helmed by debut director Shauna Gautam, the film promises a refreshing take on modern love filled with romance, drama, and unexpected emotions.

A love story with a twist

At the heart of Nadaaniyan is Pia Jai Singh (Khushi Kapoor), a South Delhi socialite who believes love should follow a perfect script. Enter Arjun Mehta (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever striving to become his school’s debate team captain. In a bid to maintain appearances, Pia convinces Arjun to be her pretend boyfriend, thinking it’s a foolproof plan.

However, as they step deeper into their orchestrated romance, real feelings begin to blur the lines, leading to a whirlwind of emotions, misunderstandings, and dilemmas that challenge their perception of love.

The film explores the complexities of young relationships, making it a relatable and engaging experience for the Gen-Z audience. What starts as a no-strings-attached agreement soon spirals into an emotional rollercoaster, proving that love doesn’t always go according to plan.

A stellar supporting cast

Nadaaniyan features an impressive supporting cast, including Mahima Chaudhary, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj, adding depth and warmth to the narrative. Their presence ensures that the film delivers a blend of nostalgia and freshness, appealing to audiences of all ages.

Director’s special vision

For debut director Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan is a personal and heartfelt project. Expressing her excitement, she shared, “Directing Nadaaniyan has been an incredibly special journey, especially as my first film. The story captures the innocence and surprising nature of first love. Working with such an amazing cast, particularly Ibrahim in his debut role, has been an absolute joy. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this fun, heartfelt ride on Netflix.”

Release date and streaming details

With its blend of romance, drama, and youthful charm, Nadaaniyan is set to be a refreshing addition to Netflix’s growing Bollywood lineup. The film is scheduled to premiere on March 7, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.