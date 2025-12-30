Nadaaniyan, Baaghi 4 to The Bhootnii, which is the worst film of 2025? | Vote Now From action thrillers to romantic comedies and horror comedies, several films including Naadaniyan, Loveyapa, The Bhootnii, Baaghi 4, and Housefull 5, released in both theaters and on digital platforms. Vote now and tell us which film you think is the worst film of 2025?

The year 2025 was not less than a treat for movie lovers as a variety of films across genres, from action thrillers to romantic comedies and horror comedies, releasing in both theaters and on digital platforms. India TV is giving readers the chance to choose the worst film of 2025 through a poll.

In this poll, we are highlighted some of the worst films of the year. The films competing in this race are Naadaniyan, Loveyapa, The Bhootnii, Baaghi 4, and Housefull 5.

Naadaniyan

Shauna Gautam's romantic comedy Naadaniyan was one of the most criticised films of the year. The movie was released on the OTT platform Netflix and also marked the debut of Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 3.

Loveyapa

The romantic drama film, Loveyapa, was released on February 7, 2025. The movie failed to impress audience and critics upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it collected Rs 8.85 crore worldwide and even holds an IMDb rating of 5.2. Notably, this film marked the big screen debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

The Bhootnii

The horror-comedy film The Bhootnii, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, failed to perform well at the box office. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and others in lead roles. It struggled at the box office, earning just Rs 11.3 crore worldwide.

Baaghi 4

The third instalment in the Tiger Shroff's Baaghi franchise, Baaghi 3, was released on September 5, 2025. The film didn't perform well at the box office and even saw mixed reviews from viewers. It collected Rs 77 crore worldwide, whereas its net India collection stands at Rs 52.1 crore. Besides Tiger, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa and others in key roles.

Housefull 5

Despite the star-studded cast, Tarun Mansukhani's directorial Housefull 5 failed to impress the audience upon its release. Made with a budget of Rs 250 crore, the film managed to collect Rs 288.58 crore at the worldwide box office. It holds an IMDb rating of 3.3.

Vote for the worst film in 2025, and stay tuned for the results on Wednesday, December 31.

