Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's 'jodi' is reuniting for comedy film. Deets inside

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi will be teaming up for comedy film directed by Sajid Farhad

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will soon be teaming up for a comedy film. Yes, after much long wait we can finally see Munnabhai, Circuit sharing screen space in a film that will be directed by Sajid-Farhad. The news was confirmed by Arshad in an interview with Bombay Times. Arshad said "Sanju and I will start working on a film next year. It's a crazy script, a project by Sajid-Farhad. The film is likely to go on floors by March-April next year. We'll probably head to Budapest for the first schedule of the film."

Talking about the film's plot Arshad revealed that Sanjay Dutt will be playing the character of a blind don who is being assisted by Arshad in a way that nobody knows that he is actually blind.

The duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi became an instant with Rajkumar Hirani’s Munnabhai MBBS where the bonding between Munna and Circuit was loved by the audiences. The success of Munnabhai MBBS was repeated with its sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai where the duo was back to playing ‘Bhai’. The fans were awaiting the third part of the film, however, things didn’t materialise and the project got shelved leaving the fans disappointed.

Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt who were last seen together in 2013 release Zila Ghaziabad will be back together for a fil project after 6 years. Meanwhile, the trailer of Panipat revealed the fierce look of Sanjay Dutt as Ahmed Shah Abdali. Arshad Warsi will also be soon seen in Anees Bazmi’s multi starrer Pgalpanti that stars John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’cruz.