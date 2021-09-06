Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur to star in Hindi remake of Thadam: Time for face-off

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MRUNAL THAKUR Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Roy Kapur

Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen together in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam. The action thriller film directed by Magizh Thirumeni starred Arun Vijay in a double role along with Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep. The actress announced the news on social media by sharing a picture with Aditya.

"It's time for a face-off!! @adityaroykapur are you ready? Super excited to work in the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, #Thadam, to be directed by @v__________k . Produced by #BhushanKumar's," she captioned the post.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time in two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is tentatively planned to go on floors this month. Earlier sharing the news, Aditya shared a post on Instagram writing,"Thrilled to announce my next."

"I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I'm certainly up for it," Aditya said in a statement earlier.

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Talking about Mrunal Thakur, the actress, who made her mark with roles in "Super 30" and "Batla House" last year, was last seen in "Toofan" co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She also has "Jersey" opposite Shahid Kapoor coming up in Bollywood apart from films like "Aankh Micholi" with Abhimanyu Dassani and "Pippa" co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

​