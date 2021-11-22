Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor reunite for Karan Johar's film; is it about MS Dhoni & Sakshi?

Mr and Mrs Mahi will release next year on October 7

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share screen space once again in Karan Johar's upcoming film. The filmmaker on Monday (November 22) took to Instagram and shared an update about his upcoming film, titled, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October, 2022. @apoorva1972 @rajkummar_rao @janhvikapoor @sharanssharma @mehrotranikhil @somenmishra @dharmamovies," he wrote in the caption.

The film will be directed by Gunjan Saxena fame, Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film will release on October 7, 2022. By the look of the video, it is expected that the film will be based on the lives of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor were last seen together in Hindi horror-comedy, Roohi.

On a related note, Janhvi Kapoor has some amazing line-ups of movies which include Takht, Dostana 2, good luck Jerry. While, Rajkumar Rao will next be seen in movies like Hum Do Hamare Do, Badhai Do, Monica, O My Darling.

