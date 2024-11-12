Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Manoj Bajpayee to begin shooting for 'Masoom 2' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Shekhar Kapoor has announced Masoom 2 with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana, Manoj Bajpayee

Director Shekhar Kapur has recently announced the sequel of his critically acclaimed 1983 film 'Masoom'. Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah are going to return in the film sequel 'Masoom 2'. Both the National Award-winning actors will be joined by another National Award-winning actor in the second part. Yes! Manoj Bajpayee will be joining Shah and Azmi in 'Masoom 2'. Moreover, the director himself has given an update on the shooting dates of the sequel.

Shooting of 'Masoom 2' will start on this day

This news was shared during the press conference for the 55th International Film Festival of India in New Delhi. During this, director Shekhar Kapur said, "We are going to start shooting for the film 'Masoom 2' in February-March next year in 2025."

Shekhar Kapoor forgot the script on the flight

The director also shared a funny anecdote and said that he had forgotten the script of 'Masoom 2' on a flight. "The script is ready. In fact, I was flying from Dubai yesterday and I left the script on my seat." He told how the script, which was almost lost, was returned by a flight attendant with an emotional note reminding him of the film's special place in Indian cinema.

Shekhar Kapur wants to re-release Masoom

Director Shekhar Kapur said that he wants the first part of the film 'Masoom' to be re-released in theatres before the sequel. For the unversed, 'Masoom' stars Tanuja, Supriya Pathak and Saeed Jaffrey as well as young Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana and Urmila Matondkar.

This will be the story of the sequel

According to reports, Shekhar Kapur is focusing on developing the theme of the film according to today's audience. The reimagining of 'Masoom' is a tribute to the lasting legacy of the original film, which will show the social issues of today's time. However, more details about the film have been kept secret. Moreover, the film is expected to release by the end of 2025 or in the first half of 2026.

