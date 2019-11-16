Despite poor reviews, 'Marjaavaan' does well at Box Office on opening day

In 'Marjaavaan', Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh have gone old school with a vengeance.

'Marjaavaan', primarily made to cash in the success of 'Ek Villain' which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh, was panned by the critics when it released on Friday. But despite this, the film has managed to earn as much as Rs 6 crore at the Box Office on its opening day.

According to report, the film is doing well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In 'Marjaavaan', Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh have gone old school with a vengeance. The film also stars one movie-old Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh in important roles.

The film is written and directed by Milap Zaveri, who has the likes of Mastizaade and Satyamev Jayate to his credit.

'Marjaavaan' tells the story of Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) and Zoya (Tara Sutaria) whose world is turned upside down by a vertically-challenged gang leader (Riteish Deshmukh) with harmful intentions. Sidharth plays a larger-than-life character in the film.

Addressing the old-school violence in the film, Sidharth Malhotra had said he drew inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan's performances in order to essay his larger-than-life role.

Sidharth's last few films such as "Baar Baar Dekho", "A Gentleman", "Aiyaary" and "Jabariya Jodi" haven't worked at the box-office. Asked about his state of mind before the release of "Marjaavaan", he said: "You have to move forward with every release and you shouldn't think much about your past release, whether it was a success or a failure. I think every Friday comes with new energy, a different script and a different story."

According to the movie review by IANS, with 'Marjaavaan', Milap Zaveri has just served a very messed-up tribute to the Bollywood entertainers of yore. "Come to think, that does not really work as ideal endorsement of the now-defunct masala genre for GenNow viewers," it adds.