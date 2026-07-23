'PM Modi sensitive towards this issue,' Govt invites CJP for talks again, assures action on NEET paper leak

New Delhi:

While the protests continue in central Delhi, Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday once again invited the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for talks and said the Centre is extremely serious about issue, while assuring action over irregularities in the NEET UG examination.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Singh recounted that four formal proposals have been sent to CJP representatives since last afternoon for talks. He said the government is ready for a discussion on all issues at their convenience, adding that talks can be held at Union Health Minister JP Nadda's residence or at his office.

Singh said the government will "slowly, by way of discussion, will work towards for a solution.

"This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the govt for the welfare of the students. Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions," the union minister said.

Highlighting about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts for paper leak incidents, Singh said the PM is extremely 'sensitive' about such cases, adding that he gives high 'highest priority and importance' to issues related to the youth.

Singh further said this decision was a part of government's continuous steps to safeguard the interests of the students.

"Inspired by this, he took the decision that all those found guilty and responsible for paper leaks will be judged through fast-track courts so that a decision is reached quickly and decisive action is taken," Singh told ANI. "Therefore, I once again appeal to you with great humility: come, sit down, discuss, and let us make an honest effort to find a solution to this situation."

CJP rejects govt's offer to resume talks

However, the CJP rejected the government's proposal for talks, despite the Centre repeatedly stating that it is ready for discussions. CJP's chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the government should come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India (CCI) for a meeting. He further said he has not received any message from the government yet.

"They should contact us directly and discuss where to meet, when to meet, and how long the discussion will continue," said Das.

Das also criticised PM Modi's decision to fast-track paper leak cases and said nothing less than Pradhan's resignation will be accepted.

"Such announcements are of no use. These are merely attempts to mislead people. We want accountability and responsibility. We will not discuss this matter with anyone below the level of the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

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