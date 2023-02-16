Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@MANOJBAJPAYEE Manoj Bajpayee cites Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan when asked if he is a star

Manoj Bajpayee, famous Bollywood actor, does not consider himself a celebrity. Even though the public acknowledges his work, he claimed that Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan are the true stars. Manoj Bajpayee made reference to the fact that on Sundays, a mob gathers in front of Amitabh Bachchan's home solely to see him. Manoj also made a reference to SRK waving to fans from the balcony of his Mannat residence as he made a comeback to a leading role in Pathaan after more than four years.

Manoj in an interview with a radio jockey said that he frequently encounters traffic while passing around Amitabh Bachchan's residence. He said, on Sundays, a sizable crowd shows up to see Amitabh Bachchan even at the age of 80. He added that to keep the people under control outside Salman Khan's home, police even resort to lathi charge.

Manoj further added in the interview that the audience respects him as an actor and the “audience also tells us if we are doing a good job” but when Salman and Shahrukh Khan come on screen the audience has a different reaction.

Manoj Bajpayee got his breakthrough in the movie Satya, directed by Ram Gopal Varma (1998). Manoj later went on to appear in a variety of movies, such as Kaun, Shool, Pinjar, and Rajneeti. He gained more notoriety in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Gangs of Wasseypur and appeared in a number of highly regarded movies, including Aligarh and Special 26. He most recently starred in the online series The Family Man, and his next feature is in Gulmohar, which stars Sharmila Tagore.

