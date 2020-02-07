Friday Box Office: Malang and Shikara hit the screens

Malang and Shikara release this Friday

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani as the lead pair has hit the screens today. The crime-thriller has been directed by Mohit Suri, whose last film was Ek Villain. Malang also features Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in important roles. The movie shows Aditya in two different looks- one hippie and another in bulky avatar.

This is the second time Aditya is collaborating with Mohit. The actor-director duo has earlier worked together in 2013 musical hit Aashiqui 2, which was also Aditya's debut film.

Opening up on why he chose Aditya as the leading man for his upcoming flick despite the fact that the actor's last few films have bombed at the box office, Mohit told IANS that he comes from Mahesh Bhatt's school, where actors are cast on the basis of their talent.

"Without sounding pompous I'd like to mention that I have never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in 'Aashqui 2' before which he had done character roles in a couple of films but not lead role. When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2. Now for Malang, I felt he is capable of doing this kind of a role where he will grow up from a hippi to a hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt's school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody's son or daughter,'' he had said.

Meanwhile, Shikara, directed, edited and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra is also releasing on Friday. It is a story based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley between 1989 and 1990. 2020 marks 30 years of this issue of ethnic cleansing and riots that took place in Kashmir valley. Shikara chronicles the exodus through the story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by debutant Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (played by another debutante Sadia).

Chopra believes that Shikara is not just a film but a movement. Talking about the movie, the director said that his mother inspired him to make a film on this subject. He also said that real refugees have worked in Shikara. ''My mother inspired me to make this film. Before she died, she told me that if possible, make a film on Kashmir. She passed away in 2007 and in 2008, I completed first draft of this film," he said.

On the day of its release, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court will hear on public interest litigation seeking a stay on the release of Shikara. The petition claims that besides not being factual, Shikara is also "communal" in nature.

