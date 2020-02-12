Love Aaj Kal: CBFC chops Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's intimate scene

CBFC has cut short the duration of intimate scenes between the leads Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal has been making the news ever since the film was the first announced. Among the many reasons to watch the film is the on-screen chemistry between the rumoured love birds Sara and Kartik. However, the fans expectation could see a hit after the Central Board of Film Certification commonly known as Censor board has run it scissors on the various scene in the film. The list of cuts also includes a kissing sequence between the leads that has been cut short.

Another scene that featured the leads undressing themselves has been replaced with a blow-up shot of the actors. According to the censored list, some abusive words in the film are mute and a lovemaking scene between Sara and Kartik has been cut short.

Love Aaj Kal censor certificate

Love Aaj Kal is a sequel to Imtiaz Ali's 2009 release with the same. the original film features Sara Ali Khan's dad Saif Ali Khan with Deepika Padukone. Talking about his decision to cast Sara in the lead, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Sara has extraordinary emotional intelligence. Her look, voice, diction and overall poise are all impeccable - making her an extremely gifted actor."

He continued, "Also she is completely accessible and remarkably quick to understand. She has all it takes to change the mould of the conventional Indian heroine. I had the greatest time working with her and hope to work with her again and again. She is the perfect choice for Zoe in 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Love Aaj Kal is set to hit the theatres on February 14.