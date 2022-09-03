Liger Box Office Collection: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday starrer's first week ends on dull note

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PADAMLOVER Liger Box Office Collection

Liger Box Office Collection: Even after massive promotions by the lead actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, Liger has been faring poorly at the box office. The film was projected as a pan-India film but in the Hindi markets, it has been completely rejected by the audience. As per trade sources, Liger's first-week business ended on a dull note as movie’s Hindi version has earned Rs 18 crore so far. The numbers of Vijay Deverakonda starrer have also dropped drastically in south Indian states.

Liger Box Office Report

Vijay Deverakonda starrer is performing below expectation. According to Box Office India, "Liger (Hindi) had a dull first week collecting 18 crore nett as collections crashed from Monday onward. The weekend collections were not too bad for a film which had no face value and a south feel. The film was hyped way above the ground value of the film and that probably generated some little extra interest.

The content of the film did not work and that was pretty clear from the weekend trend of the film. The film has fared better in CP Berar, Bihar and Odisha but this is comparatively as collections in these places should also be much higher. The big let down was Gujarat / Saurashtra as this market can do better for South type films. Liger also seen total rejection in its home market of Nizam / Andhra and the Hindi version is eventually likely to do a better number than Nizam / Andhra. There is an open week this week but that is hardly likely to help the film due to its rejection," BOI added.

Made on a budget believed to be around Rs 100 crore, 'Liger' seems to staring at the possibility of not being able to recover the investment. Recently, film's distributor Warangal Srinu has shared 'boycott' culture is one of the main reasons behind Liger performing poorly at the box office. Before Liger, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan crashed at the box office because of massive 'boycott' trends on social media. Trade analysts suggested that the 'boycott' culture is affecting the film business.

About Liger

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's sports action film features the former as the titular MMA fighter boxer. The Telugu and Hindi bilingual marks Vijay's first pan-India release. It is for the first time that Bollywood actress Ananya is working with a director and actors from the South Indian film industry. Liger also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles.

