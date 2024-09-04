Kumbalangi Nights fame actor Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's 10th film?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fahadh Faasil is reportedly making his Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has directed many memorable films in Bollywood. Over the years, the director has won the hearts of people with films like 'Socha Na Tha', 'Jab We Met', 'Rockstar', 'Tamasha' and 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Recently, some of his old films were re-released on the big screen and they also did well. Although, his two films 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' and 'Love Aaj Kal 2' did not leave much of an impact on the audience, but there is good news for his fans. Imtiaz Ali has finalised his next film.

Fahadh can debut with Imtiaz's film!

Media reports have claimed, citing sources, that South Indian actor Fahadh Faasil is in talks to debut in the Hindi film industry with Imtiaz Ali's next film. According to the claims, a source revealed, 'Fahadh and Imtiaz have had several meetings in the last few months and their talks are going in the right direction. Both of them love working in the right setup and are ready to team up for the first time. Fahadh is also excited to debut in Hindi films with a director like Imtiaz.'

Is a love story in the works?

Reports quoted sources as claiming that just like his filmography, this too will be a love story with a unique pattern of storytelling. The source said, 'Imtiaz is making a pure love story and the casting of the female protagonist is underway. He is excited about the subject and feels this is the right time to tell the story. He has offered the film to Fahadh as he feels the actor fits the bill and the story demands his casting.'

Shooting may begin next year

According to reports, if everything goes as planned, the Imtiaz Ali directorial will go on the floors in the first quarter of 2025 and will be released by the end of next year. It is being said that the filmmakers are currently finalizing their script and will then start working on the music.

For the unversed, Imtiaz Ali took the audience by storm with his OTT debut. His Netflix film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' features Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the biopic of the Punjabi singer with the same name. The film has become one of the most-watched OTT movies of the year. And now it seems like the ace director is all set for his next project.

Also Read: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: Director Anubhav Sinha gets angry over question on ongoing controversy | WATCH