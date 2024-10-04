Kriti Sanon, Shaheer Sheikh look fierce in 'Do Patti's first single Raanjhan, song out now | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SONG SNAPSHOT Kriti Sanon starrer 'Do Patti's first single is out now

The first single from Do Patti, 'Raanjhan,' has just been released, and it is a soulful breakup song featuring Kriti Sanon in a double role with TV star Shaheer Sheikh. The song's lyrics and soothing music wonderfully reflect the agony and desire that come after a breakup. While the onscreen connection between the two is undeniable, the fact that the film features both sisters vying for the same man has aroused a lot of interest. The promise of a steamy romance and imminent heartbreak has left fans wanting more.

Raanjhan is out now

The song's music video demonstrates Shaheer's acting abilities, as he expresses the emotions of a broken heart. His relationship with both sisters adds an intriguing layer to the story, heightening the emotional effect of their split. The song's music video indicates that he eventually marries one of the sisters, raising the emotional stakes. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon looks fierce in the song. Here portrayal of both sides of the coin is impressive.

While the film marks Kriti's debut as a producer, Shaheer Sheikh is making his Bollywood debut. For the unversed, Shaheer a household name in India and around the world, and Raanjhan song brilliantly captures his fragility and attractiveness in the film. The actor made his mark on the small screen with shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ye Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke and Navya among others.

Watch the song here:

About the film

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon, is described as a tangled story about twin sisters with hidden secrets and a determined police investigator out to unearth the truth in an attempted murder case. Do Patti is produced by first-timers Sanon and Dhillon through Blue Butterfly Films and Kathha Pictures, respectively. It also stars Shaheer Sheikh, making his feature debut, Tanvi Azmi, and Brijendra Kala. The OTT film will be published on Netflix on October 25, 2024.

