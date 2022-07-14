Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH/ANILKAPOOR Khuda Hafiz 2 Box Office Collection: Vidyut Jammwal's film drops a little while Jug Jugg Jeeyo struggles

Khuda Hafiz 2 Box Office Collection: Last Friday saw the release of the second part of Vidyut Jammwal's much-loved film 'Khuda Hafiz.' While the first part took the OTT route, the second one was released in the theatres on July 8. The film has received a mixed response from the audience but is still witnessing decent footfall. Apart from this, it is also facing a tough fight from the previously released Raj Mehta directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, the family film has been entertaining the masses since last month and has crossed Rs 80 crores at the Indian box office. It is still thriving to enter the 100 crore club which seems difficult looking at the fall in the collections. Just in case, you wish to know how the two performed on Wednesday, read below.

A BoxOfficeIndia report talking about Khuda Hafiz stated, "Khuda Haafiz 2 collected 1-1.10 crore nett on Tuesday which is still not far off its Friday number though collections remain low. The collections did drop off a little from Monday as that Eid factor came out of play and the film may hold better on Wednesday. The figures are low with the plus being that collections are not falling of a cliff which can happen for this type of action film as seen last week with Rashtra Kavach - Om. Its really about where the second Friday lands and it would have been good if it could have picked up 1 crore nett on second Friday but that seems unlikely now."

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections and wrote, "#KhudaHaafiz2 is steady on weekdays... Day 4 saw a boost due to #Eid festivities, while Day 5 is similar to Day 1 levels, needs to maintain the trajectory in Weekend 2... Fri 1.31 cr, Sat 1.74 cr, Sun 3.25 cr, Mon 1.70 cr, Tue 1.15 cr. Total: ₹ 9.15 cr. #India biz."

He further tweeted, "While a few smaller centres would get added as the day progresses, the *mass pockets* of #UP and #Bihar especially are performing extremely well and are likely to stay strong in the coming week. #KhudaHaafiz2."

Coming to Jug Jugg Jeeyo, the predictions in the BOI report stated, "It should be able to collect well again on Saturday and Sunday which will take it towards the 80 crore nett mark. The film has crossed 20 crore nett in Delhi / UP which is the best performing circuit despite UP being dull. the film is also above 20 crore nett in Mumbai but that circuit should have done much better. East Punjab is looking at a 8.50-9 crore nett lifetime total."

Coming back to Khuda Hafiz, it is directed and written by Faruk Kabir and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Sneha Bimal Parekh and Ram Mirchandani under the banner of Panorama Studios. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a couple who lost their daughter to rapists.