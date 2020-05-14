Katrina Kaif has newfound respect for homemakers and the credit goes to COVID-19 lockdown

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif said she prefers to meditate or perform yoga to keep her mind calm.

Katrina Kaif has got a new perspective of looking at life as the world has come to a standstill in the wake of COVID-19 lockdown. Katrina believes that it is the time to introspect and not to take our life for granted. Not only this, but the lockdown has also helped the actress to hone her kitchen skills. Katrina said that the lockdown has given her a newfound respect for the homemakers. "This phase has helped me polish my cooking skills and kitchen skills in a big way. It has helped me improve in managing many household chores at once and has also given me a newfound respect for the homemakers who do it on a regular basis," she expressed.

"The pandemic, followed by the lockdown has surely left many of us introspecting, on how blessed our lives are and how much we take for granted in our normal lives. Also, with the alarming number of cases, I feel we all should work towards at having better immunity through our food habits and lifestyle. It also changed my perspective about life in some ways," Katrina told IANS.

Katrina said that even she gets a bit tensed about the ongoing situation but then she knows how to calm down her mind and control the anxiety. The actress says that there are some days when she misses being on the sets. "I take one day at a time but, yes, there are days when I miss being on a shoot. Sometimes I also get worried about when will life go back to normal again. But I understand the crisis the world is dealing with, and the importance of everything that is being practised to defeat the pandemic".

She further added that to keep her mind calm, she prefers to meditate or perform yoga. "While anxiety is a serious issue, I would suggest that everyone keeps calm, meditate or perform yoga, and think of the brighter side. Think about the days to come after this phase and how to not repeat the mistakes we have been making towards the environment. In this phase whenever I have felt low, I have resorted to meditating, doing yoga, or watching a movie or a show that cheers me up," Katrina added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage