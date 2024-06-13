Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion ticket prices slashed this Friday | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM Know about Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion ticket prices

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' is going to hit the big screen on June 14. There is a tremendous buzz among the audience about this film. The actor is going to be seen working in a biopic movie for the first time. Now in the meantime, very good news has come out for the fans of the Bollywood actor. The ticket prices of Chandu Champion have been lowered only for this Friday.

Watch Chandu Champion for Rs 150!

Kartik Aaryan gave a special gift to his fans a day before the release of the film 'Chandu Champion'. The actor has uploaded a post sharing the good news on his social media which is becoming increasingly viral. Sharing the poster of 'Chandu Champion', he wrote that the audience can watch the film in theatres on the opening day for just Rs 150. This offer is only for June 14.

About the film

Kartik Aaryan will play the role of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar in Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion'. To play this role, Kartik has taken a lot of training in freestyle swimming. He has reduced his weight from 90 kg to 72 kg. On the other hand, directed by Kabir Khan, the film 'Chandu Champion' is a biopic. Apart from Kartik Aaryan, stars like Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Anirudh Dave, Vijay Raaz and Palak Lalwani. Moreover, Marathi actor Bhagyashree Borse will be seen playing the female lead in the film, 'Chandu Champion'.

On the work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.

Also Read: Bombay High Court orders stay on release of 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan Aur Johar'