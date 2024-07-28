Kartik Aaryan puts Dharma Production's next on hold for Om Raut? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan puts Dharma Production's next on hold?

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Chandu Champion will soon return to comedy with Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Seems like the actor has decided to slow down his speed again and will probably no longer run after the big names of the Hindi film industry. After starting the shooting of the sequel of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', he will definitely not start that Dharma Productions film whose background is also a war with a neighbouring country like 'Chandu Champion'. Meanwhile, the buzzing news is that talks have started again between Kartik and director Om Raut about an action film.

Kartik's run in Bollywood without YRF and Dharma!

Kartik Aaryan is the only actor in Hindi cinema who has made a strong position in this industry without doing a single film with Yash Raj Films or Dharma Productions. While he is yet to be contacted by Yash Raj Films, Kartik has an old friendship with Karan Johar. Although the film 'Dostana 2' got stopped midway, stories of friendship and enmity were also created between the two, but last year when Kartik talked about doing a film with Dharma Productions, people welcomed it.

Kartik is the apple of the eye of Hindi cinema's biggest music company T Series. The company's owner is always waiting for Kartik and after the last film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', these days he is making all the preparations to make 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' a hit. And, at the same time, he is also scanning all those films of his for which he has either talked to the filmmakers or has given his consent on the script of those films.

Kartik's yes to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2

Kartik Aaryan has recently agreed to do the sequel of his hit film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. Sources related to this film tell that Kartik's dates given for this film were actually allotted to a film of Dharma Productions earlier. Apart from Kartik, there has been talk of Salman Khan also having a special role in this film. Some people say that when Karan Johar convinced Salman Khan for the film 'Bull', he also talked about doing a cameo in this film.

Dharma Productions never said anything officially about this. But, sources close to Kartik say that no such film is on his radar right now and even if this film was under production, it has now been shelved indefinitely. Kartik also has a proposal from director Om Raut for an action film pending. After the film 'Adipurush' flopped, Kartik had reduced considering Om's film, but after the flop of 'Chandu Champion', now the score of both is equal and it is expected that the film that Kartik will start after 'Pati Patni Aur Woh 2' will be Om Raut's action film.

